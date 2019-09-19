Sunny
Man shot by police gang unit members in Memphis identified

By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities have identified a man who was killed by deputies during an incident that also left two deputies injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 33-year-old Willie Hudson was killed in a confrontation with Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who belong to an anti-gang unit.

Authorities say deputies were inside a Memphis home Wednesday afternoon when gunfire erupted. TBI says Hudson was armed when deputies found him in the home.

One deputy was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities say another deputy was bitten by a dog and hospitalized. Both deputies were released.

Authorities say Hudson was shot dead by deputies. TBI is investigating.

WMC-TV reports Hudson had warrants for attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

