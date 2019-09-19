Sunny
73.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man tried 6 times for murder seeks bail, end to charges

Sponsored by:
By AP News

A Mississippi man who’s been tried six times for murder wants a judge to free him on bail and throw out the charges.

Rob McDuff, a lawyer for Curtis Flowers, filed the motions Thursday in state court.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ conviction in June, finding racial bias in jury selection. Prosecutors say Flowers killed four people in a Winona furniture store in 1996. He was sentenced to death in 2010’s sixth trial.

McDuff argues Mississippi law requires bail after two capital murder mistrials. Flowers’ fourth and fifth trials ended in mistrials after hung juries. McDuff also argues other grounds for bail.

He urges the judge to reject a seventh trial and quash the charges, citing prosecutorial misconduct and arguing there should be a limit to trials for Flowers.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 