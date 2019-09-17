Sunny
Necropsy finds dog was dead before being dragged by car

By AP News

WILSON, La. — A driver accused of dragging a leashed dog to death behind a car in Louisiana will not be charged with animal cruelty.

News outlets report a necropsy performed by the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory determined the dog was already dead before the dragging occurred Sunday afternoon in Wilson.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis says a witness shared video of the dragging with authorities. He says investigators were able to get the license plate information, which revealed the vehicle was a rental. The driver’s name wasn’t released.

Travis says the facts of the case don’t support a criminal charge. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

It’s unclear how the dog died.

