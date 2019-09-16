Mostly cloudy
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Trial of cop who killed black man in home to stay in Dallas

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Trial of cop who killed black man in home to stay in Dallas

Photo Icon View Photo

DALLAS — The murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor inside his apartment will be held in the city.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp on Monday rejected a motion from Amber Guyger’s lawyers seeking to move her trial for the killing of Botham Jean to another county.

Kemp’s decision follows the selection of 12 jurors and four alternates. Guyger’s defense argued media coverage of the high-profile case tainted the jury pool. Prosecutors said the jurors could be fair.

Prosecutor Doug Gladden said 15 of those picked had not formed an opinion of the case and the other can set it aside.

Guyger killed Jean in the apartment building where they lived last September. She said she mistook his unit for her own and mistook him for a burglar. She was later fired.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 