Judge’s stern barks at dogfighting defendants prompt appeals View Photo

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court is being asked to decide whether five men convicted in a North Carolina dogfighting case deserve new sentencing hearings because of their sentencing judge’s harsh words from the bench.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle gave the men sentences from just under four years to nine years.

Their lawyers claim Boyle’s comments about pit bulls and people who engage in dogfighting show he could not be fair and should have recused himself.

During their sentencing hearings, Boyle said people who engage in dogfighting are mentally ill and exhibit behavior from the “Stone Age.”

Prosecutors say the sentences were appropriate for the criminal conduct the men admitted to when they pleaded guilty.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments Sept. 18.