Houston police say officer shot, taken to a hospital

By AP News

HOUSTON — Police in Houston say one officer has been shot and taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred about 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Additional details, including the officer’s condition, haven’t been released.

Police in their tweet about the shooting said one suspect is in “an unknown condition.”

Chief Art Acevedo tweeted: “Please pray for our officer.” He added that one suspect was “down” and that others are in custody. He said they are seeking additional suspects.

