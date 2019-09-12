UN votes to ease arms embargo on Central African Republic

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to ease the arms embargo on the Central African Republic’s government following its signing of a peace agreement with 14 armed groups in February and its progress in reforming its security sector.

The resolution approved Thursday acknowledges “the urgent need for the CAR authorities to train and equip their defense and security forces to be able to respond proportionately to threats to the security of all citizens.”

In January, the council extended the arms embargo for a year but said it would review the measures by Sept. 30 in light of government’s progress toward achieving key benchmarks.

Thursday’s resolution gives a green light for security forces to be supplied with weapons of 14.5 mm caliber or less, with advance notification.