Missouri officer on leave over anti-Muslim postings

By AP News

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Missouri police officer has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly posted anti-Muslim comments on Facebook.

The officer, whose name was not released, works for the police department in Sikeston, a town of 16,000 residents 145 miles (233 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the officer’s postings included calling Islam a “filthy religion” and calling for all American Muslims to be deported.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director James McMillen said in a statement Thursday that he became aware of the postings from a resident’s complaint. McMillen says he immediately placed the officer on leave pending an investigation.

CAIR says there has been a rise in anti-Muslim bigotry “in the current toxic and divisive political environment.”

