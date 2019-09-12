Sunny
THC gummies at school; woman, 11-year-old daughter charged

By AP News

COVINGTON, La. — A 30-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of making THC-laced gummy candies, and her 11-year-old daughter is accused of giving them to classmates at school.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that a deputy assigned to the school learned about the gummies after another child ate one and had to go to a hospital.

The woman was arrested Tuesday on five charges including making controlled substances and cruelty to juveniles. Her daughter was arrested on a distribution charge. Investigators say she knew the gummies contained the marijuana ingredient that makes people high.

Officials say detectives found a variety of THC edibles and products at the house.

The sheriff’s office says the girl is in a family member’s custody.

Officials say there may be additional charges.

