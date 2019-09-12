Sunny
84.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

New US envoy Kelly Craft says she will be voice for freedom

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New US envoy Kelly Craft says she will be voice for freedom

Photo Icon View Photo

UNITED NATIONS — Kelly Craft has presented her credentials as the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and says she is coming to the world organization “as a voice of America’s unwavering commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and whenever possible peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

Craft is a longtime Republican activist who previously served as U.S. ambassador to Canada. She expressed “extraordinary gratitude for the bold leadership” of President Donald Trump.

“Strong American leadership is absolutely critical and I intend to provide it,” Craft said. “I will stand by our friends and allies, I will advocate for the poor and the weak.”

She spoke briefly to reporters Thursday after presenting her credentials to Secretary-General António Guterres and delivering a statement at her first U.N. Security Council meeting on the Central African Republic.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 