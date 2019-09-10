Sunny
North Carolina wife accused of tying up, castrating husband

By AP News

NEWPORT, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have locked up a woman accused of cutting off her husband’s penis.

A news release says 61-year-old James Frabutt told Carteret County deputies his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife early Tuesday morning.

James Frabutt was taken to a Greenville hospital where his condition is unknown. Deputies were able to recover the body part, put it on ice and give it to medical personnel. A motive for the castration is unclear.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt has been charged with kidnapping and malicious castration. She’s in jail on a $100,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

