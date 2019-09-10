Alabama investigates 5 cases of lung disease tied to vaping

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health says it’s investigating five reports of potentially severe lung disease associated with electronic cigarettes or vaping.

The department told news outlets that it’s evaluating the reports and will release information as it becomes available.

A department statement says the group is joining other state health departments in requesting information from health care providers on any cases of suspected respiratory illness among patients who vape.

It says most cases are among young adults and adolescents. Symptoms include chest pain and vomiting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says as of Sept. 6 there are over 450 possible cases of lung illness associated with the use of vaping over 33 states.

It says five deaths have been confirmed in California , Illinois , Indiana , Minnesota and Oregon .