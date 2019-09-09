Texas inmate set to be executed for killing woman in 2010

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas death row inmate is facing execution for fatally shooting a 61-year-old grandmother at her North Texas home nearly a decade ago during an eight-day spate of crimes.

Mark Anthony Soliz is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening for the 2010 slaying of Nancy Weatherly during a robbery at her home near Godley.

Prosecutors portrayed the 37-year-old Soliz as a dangerous individual who killed Weatherly for a “pittance of property.”

Appeals courts have turned down requests by Soliz’s attorneys to stop the execution. The lawyers had argued Soliz is intellectually disabled due to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Soliz’s attorneys say no other appeals are planned.

If the execution happens, it would be the 15th in the U.S. and the sixth in Texas this year.