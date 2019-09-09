Clear
68.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Florida-bound evacuees from Bahamas asked to get off ferry

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MIAMI — Officials say more than 100 Bahamians who hoped to evacuate to Florida after Hurricane Dorian but didn’t have visas were kicked off a ferry because operators failed to coordinate the mission with authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement Monday that the agency requested that the company coordinate with U.S. and Bahamian governments before departing Freeport but it failed to do so. Footage from WSVN-TV shows a ship traveling to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday with a loudspeaker message saying passengers who didn’t have a U.S. visa needed to disembark.

The U.S. agency says Bahamians can travel without a visa only if they are first screened by U.S. officials in the Bahamas.

CBP says 857 properly screened Bahamians arrived to Florida on a cruise ship Saturday “without incident.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 