Mostly cloudy
88.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crew recovers body of 5th Indiana boating mishap victim

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Crew recovers body of 5th Indiana boating mishap victim

Photo Icon View Photo

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A search crew has recovered the body of the last of five people killed in a Labor Day boating accident in central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division says the body of 32-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado of Indianapolis was found Thursday morning, just downstream from where the boat capsized on the White River .

The flat-bottomed boat was carrying seven people following a family cookout and fishing trip when it capsized Monday night on the river near Martinsville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Two of the boat’s occupants made it to shore safely, but the five others died, including a 6-year-old boy. The four other victims were Sanchez-Maldonado, two other men and a 73-year-old woman.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to capsize.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 