Miami’s Bahamian ties inspire relief effort after Dorian

MIAMI — South Florida residents spared from Hurricane Dorian’s wrath are donating relief supplies to the storm-ravaged Bahamas.

Droves of Floridians turned out Tuesday to share cans of food, water bottles and boxes of diapers.

Members of two historically black churches in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood are sorting and preparing the supplies to be flown to the hurricane-ravaged islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. Some of Coconut Grove’s earliest settlers hailed from The Bahamas.

Some of the volunteers have been trying to text cousins, uncles, aunts and nieces in the islands. Few had any luck on Tuesday.

Dorian slammed into the Bahamas on Tuesday with winds up to 185 mph (295 kph), killing at least five people. The storm moved into open waters and later weakened to a Category 2 hurricane.