1 dead, 6 injured in hazmat incident at San Jose hotel

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say one woman has died and six people have been sickened in a hazmat incident at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose.

KTVU reports Saturday that guests of the hotel reported smelling a chemical odor — similar to a rotten egg —and feeling faint, light-headed and short of breath.

The TV station reports the woman who died is believed to be a hotel guest. The six other people affected were taken to hospitals but none was believed to be in life-threatening condition.

Officials from the San Jose police and fire departments could not immediately be reached.

