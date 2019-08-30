California governor announces deal to cap rising rent prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says he’s reached a deal with apartment owners and developers on legislation that would cap how much they can raise rents each year.

The deal announced Friday would cap annual rent increase at 5% plus inflation, with a 10% maximum.

Newsom’s office shared details of the deal, which is not yet in print.

It makes changes to a bill by Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu, who had settled on a 7% plus inflation increase as he faced resistance from the real estate and development industries. It would not apply to apartments built within the last 15 years, and the caps would sunset in 2030.

Newsom’s office says the California Apartment Association and the California Building Industry Association will not oppose the bill.