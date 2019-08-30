The Latest Officials say campfire caused Utah wildfire View Photo

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a Utah wildfire that has prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people in two Salt Lake City suburbs (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Officials say a campfire caused a wildfire that destroyed three homes, heavily damaged five more and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people in two Salt Lake City suburbs.

U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Kim Osborn said Friday they are looking for two people who were last seen camping on an access road in Bountiful that are believed to be responsible for the blaze.

Firefighters continue to battle the wildfire that police say started about 1 a.m. Friday during a thunderstorm.

Evacuation orders are still in place for about 240 homes.

The fire is estimated to be between 150-300 acres (60-120 hectares). It is not contained and some roads have been closed.

No injuries have been reported.

Osborn said crews expect it will take several days to contain the fire.

___

8:30 a.m.

Officials say a wildfire has burned three homes, heavily damaged five more and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people in the Salt Lake City suburb of Bountiful.

The KUTV television station reports that Bountiful police say the blaze started at about 1 a.m. Friday during a thunderstorm.

The fire of about 150 acres (60 hectares) is not contained and some roads have been closed.

No injuries have been reported.

Evacuated residents were told to go to three different sites, including two churches.