Sunny
87.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Parts of Vermont Capitol on lockdown after weapon report

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Some state government buildings are on lockdown in Vermont’s Capitol after a report of a person with a weapon.

Tim Charland is an investigator with the Department of Motor Vehicles. He says the Capitol complex in Montpelier and buildings in its vicinity are closed.

Vermont state buildings Commissioner Christopher Cole tells WCAX News that police from various agencies are on the scene and have blocked off the street.

Police are searching a building and evacuating employees.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 