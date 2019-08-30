Clear
Man sentenced to life in shooting death of Oklahoma deputy

By AP News

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A judge has imposed a life prison sentence on a 47-year-old man convicted of fatally shooting an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy.

District Judge Phillip Corley sentenced Nathan LeForce late Thursday after the jury deadlocked on his punishment.

LeForce faced a possible death sentence after he was convicted of the April 18, 2017, shooting death of 40-year-old Logan County Deputy David Wade.

Jurors found LeForce guilty of first-degree murder Aug. 20 after viewing evidence over six days, including body camera video of Wade being fatally wounded while serving an eviction notice at a home near Mulhall, 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. Wade was shot four times.

Prosecutors say LeForce then took Wade’s patrol vehicle and drove it to a convenience store, where he stole another car at gunpoint.

