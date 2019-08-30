Gun worries at high school game may cause stricter rules

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky high school has implemented stricter rules at sporting events and the district may follow suit, after an unaccompanied younger student falsely shouted that someone had a gun at a football game.

News outlets report Fayette County Public high school officials met Thursday to discuss applying firmer rules to future football games including no backpacks and an age limit. The results of the meeting weren’t immediately released.

District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says Lafayette High School already has a no backpack rule and doesn’t allow non-high school students to attend games without an adult.

A football game between Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station high schools was interrupted last week when fans believed someone in the crowd had a gun. Officials said they didn’t find evidence of a firearm.