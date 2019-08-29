Woman who gave birth alone in Denver jail cell files lawsuit

DENVER — A woman who gave birth alone in her jail cell in Denver is suing the city after jail deputies and nurses allegedly ignored her pleas for help during about five hours of labor.

Silent surveillance video released by her lawyer shows Diana Sanchez eventually lying down on a narrow bed, crying out in pain, before she pulls off her pants and deliveries a baby boy in July 2018.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday says a van was requested to take Sanchez to the hospital. But jail workers knew the ride likely wouldn’t be available for hours until after the morning booking process was finished.

The Denver County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that it has since changed its policy to ensure that pregnant inmates who are in any stage of labor are immediately taken to the hospital. The agency declined to comment on the lawsuit.