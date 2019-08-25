State Fair GOP booth volunteer reports sexual assault

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police at the Minnesota State Fair say they’re investigating after a volunteer at the Republican Party booth reported being groped through her clothes after a political argument with another woman.

The 40-year-old GOP volunteer told police her assailant walked away after the incident Friday night.

The Star Tribune reports that State Fair police spokeswoman Brooke Blakey declined to say what part of the victim’s body was groped. The assailant was described as a woman in her 30s.

There were no immediate arrests. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The party’s state chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, told KSTP-TV that other people also have been hostile while visiting the booth. She says people have used foul language and obscene gestures against volunteers, cursed President Donald Trump and poured drinks on merchandise.