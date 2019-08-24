Sunny
Appeals judge in Georgia dies; DA says homicide unlikely

By AP News

ALBANY, Ga. — An appeals judge in Georgia has been found shot dead behind his Albany home, but officials do not believe it was a homicide.

News outlets report Albany police were dispatched Saturday morning and found 60-year-old Judge Stephen Goss in a wooded area behind his residence dead from a gunshot wound.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards says the investigation is ongoing, but it doesn’t appear to be a homicide.

Goss was appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal to serve as a judge on the Court of Appeals of Georgia in August 2018. Before that, he served as a Superior Court judge in Albany for nearly 20 years.

A statement from Chief Justice Harold D. Melto says Goss brought “dignity and compassion to the delivery of justice all across this great state.”

