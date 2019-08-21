Police arrest man accused of shooting man outside synagogue

MIAMI — A 30-year-old man who reported his gun stolen has been arrested in the shooting of a 68-year-old outside a North Miami Beach synagogue.

Carlints St. Louis was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted felony murder, discharging a weapon from a car and aggravated battery on a person over 65. Authorities have not described a motive, nor have they said whether he’ll face a hate crime charge for the July 28 shooting.

Synagogue officials said Yosef Lifshutz is recovering. Investigators said he was shot multiple times in the legs while waiting outside Young Israel of Greater Miami.

A Miami-Dade Police arrest report says officers found a loaded magazine from a semi-automatic firearm in St. Louis’ car after he reported his gun stolen, and the rounds matched the casings at the synagogue.