Tropical Storm Chantal forms over North Atlantic

By AP News

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Chantal has formed over the far North Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday evening the storm is about 485 miles (780 kilometers) southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and 475 miles (764 kilometers) south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

The weather service says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph) and moving toward the east at near 22 mph (35 kph). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (72 kilometers), mainly south of the center. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

