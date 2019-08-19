Partly cloudy
63.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police Wisconsin officer attacked, fatally shoots suspect

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CALEDONIA, Wis. — Police say an officer in Caledonia, Wisconsin, fatally shot a male suspect who attacked the officer.

The shooting happened Sunday evening as the officer responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Authorities say the suspect “immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon” and the officer fired his gun. The suspect was identified as a male, but his age was not immediately released. He died at the scene.

Caledonia police said in a statement that the officer suffered a serious, but survivable, head wound and was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Few details were available after the shooting. But one neighbor reported hearing multiple shots.

Kathy Ringwelski told WITI-TV she heard a squad car speed past her home, then heard five shots moments later.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 