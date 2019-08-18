Sunny
88.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men with handguns in their waistbands alarmed shoppers when they entered a Kansas City-area Walmart, but police say they were just buying ammunition for target practice.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Sgt. Jake Becchina says the men were cooperative Sunday and were released because they hadn’t violated Missouri law.

Shopper Clennon Jones said he saw officers speed into the parking lot and one jumped out with shotgun in hand. Jones says shoppers streamed out of the store and warned others not to enter.

Missouri does not require a permit to openly carry a firearm for those 19 years or older. The Walmart store the men entered does not prohibit guns in the store.

Earlier this month, 22 people were killed during a mass shooting at another Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Walmart officials didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 