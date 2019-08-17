Sunny
93.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

NTSB Pilot radioed tower of “problems” before plane crashed

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NTSB Pilot radioed tower of “problems” before plane crashed

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW ORLEANS — Federal investigators say the pilot of a small plane in a deadly crash near New Orleans’ Lakefront Airport radioed the control tower shortly after takeoff about unspecified problems and sought clearance to return.

The pilot and a television journalist aboard were both killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a statement Saturday that the radio call was made just before the Aerotek Pitts S-2B crashed Friday afternoon. Much of the wreckage was consumed in a post-crash fire.

Killed were 69-year-old Franklin J.P. Augustus, a veteran acrobatic air show pilot and New Orleans-based member of a group that honored the Tuskegee Airmen, and 53-year-old Nancy Parker, an award-winning TV journalist in New Orleans for more than two decades.

The NTSB says it will release a preliminary report within a few weeks.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 