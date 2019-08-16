Mostly clear
Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

By AP News

Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are in Portland, Oregon, to help police with a right-wing rally Saturday that’s expected to draw demonstrators from around the U.S.

Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the rally.

Authorities have arrested six members of right-wing groups, including the leader of Patriot Prayer, in the run-up to the event on charges related to past protests.

The rally is organized by Proud Boys, who are designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

