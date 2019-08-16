Sunny
Police seize hedgehogs, kangaroos, fox from ’bootleg’ zoo

By AP News

ROMULUS, Mich. — Suburban Detroit police say they’ve seized more than 300 hedgehogs and other animals that were being kept by what they’re calling a “bootleg zookeeper.”

The Romulus Police Department says it also rescued six Flemish giant rabbits, three large iguanas, two kangaroos, a peacock, an Arctic fox and a 16-foot, 200-pound reticulated python Thursday from a building on one of the city’s main roads.

Police say they were acting on a call from a concerned resident.

They say the animals have been turned over to experts who can properly take care of them.

Police say they’re questioning a suspect.

