Sunny
100.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Judge allows photos of dismembered corpse at Michigan trial

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Photos of a western Michigan woman’s mutilated body can be used as evidence in the trial of a man charged in her slaying and dismemberment.

A Kent County judge made the ruling at a hearing Friday.

Defense attorneys argued the photos have no value as evidence and would be used only to sway the jury against 29-year-old Jared Chance. Prosecutors said the photos show how much work was put into hiding the slaying of 31-year-old Ashley Young.

Young’s torso was found Dec. 2 in the basement of Chance’s Grand Rapids rental home. The Oshtemo Township woman last was seen alive Nov. 29.

Chance is charged with murder, mutilation of a body, concealing a death and tampering with evidence. His trial is expected to start Sept. 9 in Grand Rapids.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert