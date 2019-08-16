Sunny
82.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McConnell undergoes surgery to repair shoulder fracture

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has undergone surgery to repair a fracture in his shoulder.

McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement Friday that the Senate Republican leader had successful surgery Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Popp says the surgery was done “without incident” and that the senator is grateful to his surgical team.

The sixth-term senator suffered the shoulder fracture in a fall earlier this month. McConnell tripped on his outdoor patio at his Louisville home.

McConnell is a key congressional ally for President Donald Trump and is running for another term next year.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 