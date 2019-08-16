Reports Stowaway found on flight from Havana to Miami

MIAMI — Authorities say a stowaway was found hiding in the cargo section of an airplane that arrived from Havana to Miami International Airport.

Video shared on Twitter early Friday showed crew members surrounding the man on the ground after the Swift Air private charter landed in Miami shortly after midnight.

Witnesses told NBC6 they heard what sounded like a dog in the cargo area before a man asked for water.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press the man was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Swift Air did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. No additional details were available.