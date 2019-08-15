Feeling alone, man invites world to El Paso victim’s funeral View Photo

When 63-year-old Margie Reckard was killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month, Antonio Basco lost his entire world. So, as the man who felt so alone planned her funeral, he invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years.

Since then, condolences and orders for flowers have poured in. When her funeral is held Friday evening in El Paso, an overflow crowd is expected.

Perches Funeral Homes director Harrison Johnson says, “He felt like he was going to kind of just be by himself with this whole thing but it’s not so — it’s going to be amazing.”

The funeral has been moved from one of Perches’ funeral homes to a larger venue, and the public is also welcome at Reckard’s burial Saturday morning.