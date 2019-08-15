Police Man paid in cash, cocaine to firebomb officer’s home

ATLANTA — Police in Georgia have arrested a pair of brothers accused of paying another man in cash and cocaine to throw a firebomb through the window of an Atlanta police officer’s home.

News outlets report the arrests of 35-year-old Wesley Wise and 30-year-old Quinton Wise were announced Thursday.

Atlanta police Maj. Michael O’Connor says the brothers paid a man $50 in cash and $100 worth of cocaine to set the fire June 26. The officer wasn’t home at the time.

O’Connor says police plan to arrest the man who threw the incendiary device.

O’Connor says the brothers had a sizable drug operation and didn’t want a police officer living on their street.

It’s unclear whether either man had an attorney who could comment on their behalf.