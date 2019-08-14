2 former fraternity brothers out of jail in hazing death

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two former fraternity brothers are free after serving time for misdemeanor hazing in connection with the alcohol poisoning death of a Louisiana State University student in 2017.

WAFB-TV reports that East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s office records show that Sean-Paul Gott and Ryan Isto were released from jail Sunday.

Each pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor hazing in connection with the death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver of Roswell, Georgia, at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

Each was sentenced July 26 to the maximum 30 days in prison with credit for time served, plus a $100 fine.

Matthew Naquin was convicted July 17 of negligent homicide. He could get up to five years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 16.

Louisiana passed tough anti-hazing laws last year.

