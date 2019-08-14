Wyoming wind farm making same power with 80% fewer turbines

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Bigger, more efficient equipment will allow a western U.S. electric utility to redevelop an aging Wyoming wind farm with far fewer turbines while generating the same amount of power.

Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp plans to replace 68 wind turbines at the Foote Creek I wind farm with 13 turbines over the next year.

The wind farm will continue to generate about 41 megawatts, or enough to power nearly 20,000 homes.

PacifiCorp spokesman Spencer Hall says the turbine changeover is like upgrading to a new cellphone from one made in 1998, when the wind farm was built.

PacifiCorp has 1.9 million customers in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Washington state, Oregon and California and wants to generate more electricity from wind power in the years ahead.