Sunny
95.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spouse of Texas mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EL PASO, Texas — A man whose 63-year-old wife was among the Texas mass shooting victims says he has no other family and welcomes anyone wanting to attend her services in El Paso.

Margie Reckard (ruh-KARD’) was among 22 people fatally shot on Aug. 3 at a Walmart in El Paso. Reckard and Antonio Basco were married 22 years.

Perches Funeral Homes director Harrison Johnson said Wednesday that Reckard has relatives, including a son and grandchildren, but Basco says he has no other family. Johnson says the funeral home is preparing for a “multitude” of mourners.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, at 4946 Hondo Pass Dr. Reckard’s funeral is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Restlawn Cemetery.

Twenty-one-year-old shooting suspect Patrick Crusius remains in custody.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 