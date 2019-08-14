AP Source Epstein jail guards suspected of falsifying logs View Photo

A person familiar with the probe of Jeffrey Epstein’s death at a federal jail says guards are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on inmates in his unit every half hour, when they actually weren’t.

Surveillance video reviewed after the 66-year-old financier’s suspected suicide over the weekend shows guards never made some of the checks noted in the log, according to the person familiar with the investigation.

The person wasn’t authorized to disclose information and spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The development comes as the federal jail in Manhattan where Epstein was being held comes under increasing scrutiny in the wake of Epstein’s suicide over the weekend.