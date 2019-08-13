Sunny
Tennessee death row inmate moved to death watch

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee inmate Stephen West is on death watch in anticipation of his lethal injection Thursday.

State corrections officials said Tuesday that inmates on death watch are placed in a cell next to the execution chamber where they’re under 24-hour surveillance.

Visits are non-contact until the day before the execution, when the warden will decide whether the 56-year-old West can have a contact visit.

West was convicted of the 1986 kidnapping and stabbing deaths of a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, and of raping the teen. West has denied he’s a killer, saying his then-17-year-old accomplice killed both. The co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

Gov. Bill Lee hasn’t decided on clemency. He told reporters Monday he trusts the criminal justice process that made a determination years ago in West’s case.

