Dreadful heat, humidity to invade South as misery continues

ATLANTA — Forecasters say most of the South — from Texas to parts of South Carolina — will be under heat advisories and warnings as temperatures will feel as high as 117 degrees (47 Celsius).

The most intense heat Tuesday is expected in Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Alabama; and in areas near Memphis, Tennessee.

The warnings come one day after the temperature and humidity combined for a Monday heat index of 121 degrees (49.4 Celsius) in Clarksdale, Mississippi. It was only a few degrees cooler in West Memphis, Arkansas.

In Alabama, the highest reported heat indexes Monday were 112 degrees (44.4 Celsius) in Florence, Tuscumbia and Gurley.

Forecasters say the heat index is what the temperature actually feels like.

A break from the heat is expected by Wednesday as a front pushes through.