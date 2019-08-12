Sunny
Charlottesville marks 2 years since deadly rally

By AP News

Charlottesville marks 2 years since deadly rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville residents are marking the second anniversary of a deadly white nationalist rally with a series of peaceful community events.

About 20 people gathered Monday afternoon for a moment of silence at the site where an avowed white nationalist plowed a car into a crowd of people, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring dozens more. Flowers and signs decorated a memorial to Heyer.

The Aug. 12, 2017, rally drew a mix of violent far-right extremists. Brawls broke out with anti-racism protesters, and authorities eventually forced the crowds to disperse. The car attack came later as peaceful counterprotesters were marching through downtown.

Two state troopers who had been involved in surveillance were killed when their helicopter crashed.

Other events marking the second anniversary included a ballet performance and a worship service.

