Firefighter was dad to 3 of 5 kids killed in day care blaze

By AP News

ERIE, Pa. — Officials say a volunteer firefighter was the father of three of five children who died in a blaze at an all-night child care center in Pennsylvania.

Lawrence Park Township Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Crotty says Luther Jones’ two daughters and a son were killed in the fire.

The children haven’t been formally identified, but the Erie Fire Department says the dead range in age from 8 months to 7 years. The owner was hospitalized after the fire Sunday.

Crotty says at the time of the blaze Jones had responded to another call for what turned out to be a malfunctioning alarm.

Erie fire officials say the children were staying overnight at a house that had been turned into a day care center.

