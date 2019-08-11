Fiat Chrysler deal gives Detroit residents 1st crack at jobs View Photo

DETROIT — Thousands of Detroit residents are using a city program to apply for jobs at a $1.6 billion Fiat Chrysler assembly plant coming to the city.

The automaker is giving residents an exclusive 30-day window to apply for about 4,900 mostly production jobs anticipated at the plant and another nearby Fiat Chrysler facility as part of a $108 million land development deal with the city. The city and state are splitting land acquisition and preparation costs to secure the plant.

For Detroit, the deal is a job-creation opportunity. The city’s unemployment rate is more than twice the national average.

The jobs start at just over $17 per hour. More than 24,000 residents have created Detroit at Work accounts and registered for job readiness events tied to the openings.