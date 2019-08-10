Sunny
61.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

’Unity’ march set for El Paso week after mass shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News

’Unity’ march set for El Paso week after mass shooting

Photo Icon View Photo

EL PASO, Texas — Latino groups say they’ll march through the Texas border city of El Paso a week after a mass shooting that authorities say was carried out by a gunman targeting Mexicans.

Organizers said Saturday’s march will begin at the port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border. Mexican officials say eight Mexican nationals were among 22 people killed in last weekend’s attack at a Walmart.

An El Paso detective said in an arrest affidavit that 21-year-old Patrick Crusius told investigators he targeted Mexicans at the store with an AK-47 rifle. The affidavit says Crusius confessed while surrendering to police.

Crusius is charged with capital murder. Federal prosecutors say they’re weighing hate-crime charges.

The League of United Latin American Citizens’ “March for a United America” comes as families are gathering for funerals.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 