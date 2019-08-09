Clear
Families mourn as funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims

By AP News

Families mourn as funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio — Families and friends left mourning lives lost in the Dayton mass shooting will begin to bury the dead.

Funerals are scheduled Saturday for six of the nine people killed in Sunday’s attack, which also left more than 30 injured.

The remembrances will take place at churches and funeral homes around the Dayton area, as well as in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Another two services are scheduled for Monday.

No arrangements have yet been made public for the ninth victim, Megan Betts, the sister of the shooter.

Investigators say 24-year-old Connor Betts, wearing a mask and body armor, opened fire with an AR-15 style gun outside businesses in a popular Dayton entertainment district. He was killed by police within less than 30 seconds.

