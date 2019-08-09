Mostly sunny
Arizona prosecutor who questioned Kavanaugh accuser promoted

By AP News

PHOENIX — The Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor who questioned Christine Blasey Ford about her sexual assault allegation against then- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been promoted to a top prosecutorial job in metro Phoenix.

Rachel Mitchell was named chief deputy of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office last week. She takes on the top staff position under County Attorney Bill Montgomery.

Mitchell was chief of the county’s sex crimes division when the 11 Republican men on the Senate Judiciary Committee hired her to question Ford. They hoped it would avoid the potentially bad optics of men interrogating Ford about sexual assault allegations.

Mitchell’s nationally televised questioning put her in the middle of a searing national debate about Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

He denied Ford’s allegations and was later confirmed by the Senate.

