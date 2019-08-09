Mostly clear
Ice cream man gets 25 years for raping teenage worker

By AP News

ATLANTA — A Georgia ice cream man and convicted child molester has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and life on probation for raping a 14-year-old girl inside his work truck.

News outlets report the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Khabir Daniel has been convicted on charges including aggravated child molestation and statutory rape. A statement by the office released Thursday says Atlanta police received a call last month about a parked ice cream truck “rocking in a back and forth motion.”

The release says Daniel told responding officers he and his “girlfriend” were just kissing. It says the victim told officers she was underage. She told police she had worked for Daniel since 2018.

Daniel was previously convicted of child molestation.

